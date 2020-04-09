We’re Open: Colorado Audio Visual and Design

The group at Colorado Audio Visual and Design at the Aspen Business Center remains open to help with your technical needs.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com/news/open-for-business-in-aspen/ To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Colorado Audio Visual and Design

Address: 409 Aspen Airport Business Center, Suite B

Phone: 970-925-8508

Email: rentals@coavd.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Web: http://www.coloradoaudiovisual.com

Facebook: coavdeventproduction

Instagram: coavd_event_production

Twitter: ColoradoAVD

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

COAVD: We’ve optimized our equipment and knowledge to support virtual events and videoconferencing more than ever before, making sure we understand the technical elements of the various platforms people are using to stay connected these days.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

COAVD: Reach out to us for ideas! Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and we want to help our local friends and family cut through the noise however we can. Even if it’s just for technical support with your work-from-home setup or basic telecom questions, our goal is to stay in touch with the community as much as possible.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

COAVD: http://www.coloradoaudiovisual.com/covid-19 is a good place to start, and you can submit inquiries via the “Contact Us” button at the bottom of that page.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

COAVD: Everyone’s teamwork, flexibility and positive mental attitude over the past month has really reminded us why we do what we do. Despite our competitive spirit in the local market, no single vendor in this valley pulls anything off all by themselves; the event business is one big family and while we are all disappointed not to host the world this season with our regularly scheduled programming, it’s encouraging to see our partners making the best of it and getting creative.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

COAVD: We’re keeping ourselves busy with projects like physical inventory and data migration to a new rental platform that tracks our equipment, crew and vehicles with accuracy. So we’re really excited to offer an improved production experience once it’s OK for everyone to get together again and start planning events. We thrive on curating experiences that bring people together, so we’re just very anxious to get back to doing that.