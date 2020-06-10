We’re Open: Clark’s Oyster Bar

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through the month of June, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Clark’s Oyster Bar

Address: 517 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-710-2546

Web: clarksaspen.com

Email: jackie@mcguiremoorman.com

Social media: @clarksaspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Clark’s Oyster Bar: Our focus has been (and continues to be) to keep our team and loyal guests safe. We were extremely excited about our recent reopening!

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

COB: Come dine with us! We’ll do the rest. We’ve made all the necessary measures to make sure the experience is safe, socially distanced, and the proper sanitizing steps are taken.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

COB: All details may be found at ClarksAspen.com and @ClarksAspen on Instagram.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

COB: The overwhelming local support to see Clark’s return!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

COB: We’re just very happy to be back open and serving the Aspen community!