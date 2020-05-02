We’re Open: Chequers

Chequers owners Becky Dumeresque, left, and Ashley Ward work in the closed shop in Aspen on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Business name: Chequers

Address: 520 E. Cooper, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-7572

Web: https://chequersaspen.com

Email: sales@chequersaspen.com

Facebook: chequersofaspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Chequers: Although our doors are closed, our staff is still here to help. We are currently working with clients getting their homes ready for summer. We would love to take you on a virtual shopping tour via FaceTime. Or contact us with what you are looking for and we are happy to send photos and work with you in this capacity.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

CR: Shop local with us!!! We have great inventory and a fabulous sale going on. Gift certificates are also a great way to help local businesses!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

CR: We have someone at the store for several hours most days. Please call us at 970-925-7572 or email us at sales@chequersaspen.com with anything you may need. Don’t forget to get on our Facebook page Chequersofaspen for more information and photos.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

CR: We have had so many gracious customers during these tough times. Our clients call and text us with items they need and we either drop them off at their home or they do curbside pick up. It’s working for the “new” normal.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

CR: It seems that people have time on their hands right now and are doing projects at home. We are here to fill the holes and help you with your decorating needs. This is a great time to take advantage of our sale which includes up to 50% off furniture, lighting and wall décor.