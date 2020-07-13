We’re Open: Challenge Aspen

Challenge Aspen has operated virtually since the start of the pandemic.

Business name: Challenge Aspen

Address: PO Box 6639, Snowmass Village Mall #309, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Phone: 970-923-0578

Web: challengeaspen.org

Email: info@challengeaspen.org

Social media: Facebook and Instagram (@challengeaspen)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Challenge Aspen: Virtual, virtual, virtual; from fundraising to participant engagement. Bingo, National Park Tours, art, cooking, pound/drumming therapy, and the list expands week by week.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

CA: No money, no mission. While this may be blunt and not politically correct, it is a fact. Every dollar makes a difference in Challenge Aspen’s ability to provide programing for those with cognitive, service-related and/or physical disabilities.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

CA: Our website http://www.challengeaspen.org

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

CA: We have started a Facebook page: ChallengeAspenites. This has brought staff, volunteers, board members and most importantly participants together. Sharing photos, stories, wishes and support, this page has truly made a difference to all.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

CA: The safety of our participants, staff and volunteers has been and will continue to be our highest priority.