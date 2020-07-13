We’re Open: Challenge Aspen
We’re Open
In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.
To be featured as a business profile through July, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.
Business name: Challenge Aspen
Address: PO Box 6639, Snowmass Village Mall #309, Snowmass Village, CO 81615
Phone: 970-923-0578
Web: challengeaspen.org
Email: info@challengeaspen.org
Social media: Facebook and Instagram (@challengeaspen)
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Challenge Aspen: Virtual, virtual, virtual; from fundraising to participant engagement. Bingo, National Park Tours, art, cooking, pound/drumming therapy, and the list expands week by week.
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
CA: No money, no mission. While this may be blunt and not politically correct, it is a fact. Every dollar makes a difference in Challenge Aspen’s ability to provide programing for those with cognitive, service-related and/or physical disabilities.
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
CA: Our website http://www.challengeaspen.org
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
CA: We have started a Facebook page: ChallengeAspenites. This has brought staff, volunteers, board members and most importantly participants together. Sharing photos, stories, wishes and support, this page has truly made a difference to all.
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
CA: The safety of our participants, staff and volunteers has been and will continue to be our highest priority.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen to enact stage one water restrictions
Aspen residents are being asked to voluntarily reduce their water consumption by 10% as the region is suffering in drought conditions.