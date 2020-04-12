We’re Open: Cathers Home

Cathers Home Furniture and Interior Design in Basalt has closed its doors, but remains open to customers through online ordering.

Business name: Cathers Home Furniture and Interior Design

Address: 530 Basalt Ave., Basalt, CO 81621

Phone: 970-927-6556

Email: info@cathershome.com

Web: cathershome.com

Instagram: cathers_home

Facebook: CathersHomeAspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Cathers Home: We are trying to get the word out to our customers that even though our store and design studio are closed, we are still able to help clients remotely with any furnishing needs or interior design projects. We created a video that walks clients through the store and if they see something they like, we can make arrangements with them to get it to them or they can pick it up. We can process orders via phone. For design clients itching to work on updating their homes, we are fully capable of working on that remotely. They should email Denise Taylor, our design director, at denise@cathershome.com. With many of our clients being second homeowners and living elsewhere, it is what we do for many clients as a normal course of business.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

CH: Please continue to shop with us. We have some great inventory. We also have many vendors that are still in operation so we can still order if we don’t already have what you are looking for.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

CH: You can check out our video — you can find it on our website or go directly to it on YouTube: youtu.be/0nPJemcIiis. You also can call us at 970-927-6556 and leave one of us a message or you can email us at info@cathershome.com and we will respond.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

CH: We had a client contact us through the website looking for a sofa and they said they wanted to shop locally. Brought smiles to our faces.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

CH: We will be celebrating 20 years in business this June and we are hopeful that things may be back to “normal” by then and we can celebrate as we have planned. In the meantime, we wish all local small businesses the best at getting through to the other side.