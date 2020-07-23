We’re Open: Casterline|Goodman Gallery

The Casterline|Goodman Gallery is located in downtown Aspen. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Business name: Casterline|Goodman Gallery

Address: 611 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-1339

Web: http://www.casterlinegoodman.com

Email: info@casterlinegoodman.com

Instagram: @casterlinegoodmangallery

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Casterline|Goodman Gallery: We recently started shooting 3D virtual tours of the gallery to provide our customers with an interactive way of experiencing the artwork that is currently on display, including our summer showcase by artist Danielle Procaccio. She is one of the few artists working with shaped canvases, which is an inherently complex and unique technique.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

CGG: Visit the gallery in person or online! We are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and doing everything to ensure the safety of our customers. We are also available by appointment to help people learn more about a specific artist or genre of art, discuss buying and selling investment art, and management of collections.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

CGG: More information on the gallery, current/upcoming exhibitions, and art advisor services can be found on our website at http://www.casterlinegoodman.com and daily updates on our Instagram.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

CGG: “Thanks for being open!” Many museums and galleries in major cities are closed and we feel very fortunate to share first tier, blue-chip original artwork with the visitors and locals in Aspen.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

CGG: We are really appreciative of all the support and commitment we have seen from the city and the landlords to help the local Aspen business community. Everyone stepped up to do their part as we are all in this together.