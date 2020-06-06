We’re Open: Campo de Fiori

Campo de Fiori in downtown Aspen has re-opened its doors for diners looking for an authentic Italian experience.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through the month of June, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Campo de Fiori

Address: 205 S. Mill St. (downstairs in the Mill Street Plaza)

Phone: 970-920-7717

Web: http://www.campodefiori.net

Support Local Journalism Donate



Email: info@campodefiori.net

Social media: @Campo_aspen (Instagram), Campo de Fiori on Facebook

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Campo de Fiori: We cooked some kitchen quarantine recipes while we closed and posted on social media. We have kept our guests and friends aware through word of mouth, social media and with Mailchimp letters.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

CdF: Come and eat with us or take grab and go. Seeing our friends’ faces will be the best support we can receive.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

CdF: Our website shows our current menus and information and it also links through to ToastTab for all online grab and go and curbside pickup.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

CdF: The unbelievable calls and shows of support have been amazing. People always ask how to help. Truly, being allowed to serve everyone is the best gift we could have wished for.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

CdF: We are working dilllegenly to go outside the box with new ways of generating revenues, keeping our team employed and keeping our employees and guests safe, in a fun and warm atmosphere.