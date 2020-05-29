We’re Open: Black Saddle Bar & Grille

Black Saddle Bar & Grille at the Snowmass Club, with food and beverage manager Matt Stober, is open for business and will start offering live music next week.

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Black Saddle Bar & Grille

Address: 446 Clubhouse Dr., Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Phone: 970-923-9190

Web: http://www.snowmassclub.com/black-saddle-bar-grille

Email: jmallory@snowmassclub.com

Social media: http://www.facebook.com/SnowmassClub

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Black Saddle Bar & Grille: We offered virtual wine tastings, had special to-go menus for Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, full a la carte to-go menus, take and bake kits, make your own kits, and a full libations menu including bottled wines and marketplace offerings.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

BSBG: We are honored to be open and servicing the Snowmass community! Please order.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

BSBG: On the Snowmass Club website — SnowmassClub.com — under community.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

BSBG: People being excited that we are open!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

BSBG: We opened on Friday for dine in and to-go options. We have great outdoor space and a newly remodeled inside space! Weekly specials start on Monday, June 1, with live music every Monday with Gary Quist & Friends; Taco Tuesday specials; prime rib and live music with Smokin Joe Kelly on Wednesdays; and burger and a beer/wine combo special for $15 on Thursdays.