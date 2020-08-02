We’re Open: Axion Gallery

Axion Gallery is one of Aspen's newest exhibits.

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.

Business name: Axion Gallery

Address: 430 E. Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO. 81611

Phone: 970-452-9250

Web: http://www.axiongallery.com

Email: info@axiongallery.com

Social media: @axiongallery

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Axion Gallery: We have worked with Aspen SoJourner by creating digital ads which they share with their viewers. We are also in the process of doing full page ads with The Aspen Times. Our website offers 3D virtual tours of the gallery that provide our customers a great way of experiencing the artwork we are exhibiting, such as artist Larry Weidel and sculptor Jason Mehl.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

AG: Please visit the gallery or look online. We are open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays are by appointment only. We also offer private appointments if you prefer.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

AG: By visiting the gallery in person or on our website at http://www.axiongallery.com, which is being updated weekly.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

AG: The positive reaction from our past and present customers who love the art on display. We are a new gallery in Aspen, so it is not as easy for us compared to the galleries that are already established here. The wonderful feedback and support on just opening during these trying times is why we live here.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

AG: We are here to work with you and find the right installation for your home. Thank you for your support.