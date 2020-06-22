We’re Open: AVSC

AVSC athletes took to the Buttermilk Glacier Camp earlier this month, a key piece of the club's summer programming.

Business name: Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club

Address: 300 AVSC Drive, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-205-5100

Web: http://www.teamavsc.org

Email: sbraudis@teamavsc.org

Social media: @team_AVSC

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

AVSC: We have spent a great deal of time and effort engaging athletes of all levels through online platforms. We started a Facebook group, AVSC Strongest Together, as a resource for families to get moving together three times a week with fun challenges mixed throughout. Our competitive groups shifted training to online platforms right off the bat and have been slowly reintroducing small-group exercise. We started using an app to plan, execute and track conditioning workouts last summer, so we were well positioned to continue that in this period of time. Given that we focus on individual sports without shared equipment, we were able to start mountain biking and summer ski camps as soon as guidelines allowed. While we were sad to lose the end of the season — and with it many competitions, trips and experiences — we are encouraged by the creativity of our staff and the receptivity of families and athletes.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

AVSC: First, check in with young athletes in your social sphere! The end of the year was incredibly challenging for them; many of them lost championship seasons and crucial time with coaches and peers. We are so proud of how they have handled the initial uncertainty, subsequent quarantine and current reopening, but they need support from all of us! Second, spread the word! We are gearing up for another great year of programs and registration for our TEAM (competitive) programs opens on July 1. Do you know a young athlete that should be joining us? Check in with them! Lastly, we are preparing for an increase in financial need due to the impacts of COVID-19; if you are in a position to donate, we are committing to supporting our athletes in every way that we can, including increasing scholarships to help with program fees. Help us keep athletes engaged!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

AVSC: Everything is available on our website: http://www.teamavsc.org. As mentioned, we’re getting ready to open registration for next year; all of our winter programs are up on the site and registration will open on July 1 for competitive programs. Our recreational programs, Aspen Supports Kids and Bill Koch Youth Ski League will open for registration in September. We still have space in a few of our summer programs, as well. Contact information for program directors is available on each program page; please reach out if you have any questions regarding what program(s) might be the best fit for your athlete!

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

AVSC: Our first day offering in-person programming was the first day of Buttermilk Glacier camp June 1. The energy was electric; our athletes were so excited to be both back on snow and back with their teammates and coaches. We have an internal COVID-19 committee that worked hard to reimagine our camps to fit within local and state guidelines and still be fun, productive, and with safe training opportunities. We are so grateful to Aspen Skiing Co. for providing us the opportunity to ski in the Roaring Fork Valley this summer; while many clubs struggled to find local solutions we were able to get right to work — and play! — as soon as local guidelines allowed.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

AVSC: We are incredibly fortunate to have been a part of this community for going on 84 years. We have weathered a great deal together and know that we will get through this, too. We are immensely grateful to the donors, sponsors and community members that support our athletes and always believe deeply in the value of sport for youth. We are grateful to be a part of this community, one that holds the health and wellness of its youth in high regard.