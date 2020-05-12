We’re Open: Aspen Travel Advisors

Brian Harris is the owner of Aspen Travel Advisors.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Aspen Travel Advisors

Web: AspenTravelAdvisors.com

Phone: Brian Harris (owner) 970-618-3178

Email: brian@aspentraveladvisors.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Instagram: @aspentraveladvisors/@expeditionnbucketlist/@the_island_expert/@michelintours

YouTube: UltraLuxeVR.com

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Travel Advisors: We created a series of websites to help our friends navigate this new travel world. Our personal knowledge and experience regarding domestic and international travel intricacies help you plan ahead and see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Covid19Travels.com: PLAN — Everything you need to know about state reopening status, current outbreak hotspots and international travel regulations.

VIProadtrip.com: GET AWAY — 92 of the finest secluded hotels and resorts in the United States. UltraLuxe social distancing.

UltraLuxeVR.com: EXPLORE — Virtual reality luxury travel channel (YouTube). Travel to Bora Bora, Fiji, the Maldives or the Seychelles in 5.7K UltraHD 360-degree virtual reality on any cellphone. Subscribe (free) to be notified when new tours are released.

ExpeditionBucketList.com: DREAM — Uncommon journeys for the discerning traveler. Amazing big trip inspirations for 2021 and beyond. Go big or stay home.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

ATA: Be responsible. As travel advisors, our industry is severely impacted until tourist destinations around the world like Aspen have a healthy population and welcome visitors back again.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

ATA: VIPMyTrip.com is our agency specific virtuoso site representing the best hotels and resorts, all with automatic VIP upgrades and amenities.

You can book online or reach out to us (AspenTravelAdvisors.com) with any questions you have. There are amazing deals out there when you are ready to travel. We often have preferred partner hotels selling for less than the value of our VIP upgrade and amenity package, so you’re practically getting paid to stay!

Also, we’re currently waiving any fees associated with in-network hotel reservations so don’t hesitate to reach out, we’re here to help.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

ATA: Our preferred suppliers have been unbelievable in providing our clients with flexible cancellation and change policies. Our friends and family have also been very supportive while we currently have no clear idea when our industry will return to anything close to normal.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

ATA: We WILL travel again. Local domestic travel will begin to pick up this summer, we’re hoping international travel will return in late 2020 and pick up in 2021. It will be a slow process and there will be many changes so be prepared. Expect increased health monitoring at hotels and airports; masks are already mandatory on some airlines. Many hotels are also reopening without many higher touch services like spa or salon. Some properties are not opening food and beverage outlets and offering room service only. We’re in constant communication with our travel partners every day, so simply let us know what you’re looking for and we’ll do the rest.