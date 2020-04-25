We’re Open: Aspen Total Automotive

Aspen Total Automotive in the Aspen Airport Business Center remains open during the stay-at-home orders.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Aspen Total Automotive

Address: 409 AABC Suite K, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-4788

Web: http://www.aspentotalauto.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Email: service@aspentotalauto.com

Instagram: aspentotal

Facebook: Aspen Total Automotive

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Total Automotive: We realize it’s a scary time to interact with anyone. For that reason, we are offering pick-up and drop-off service during the stay-at-home order for a nominal additional charge. The addition of new Adirondack chairs give customers a safe and comfortable spot to wait outside. We disinfect all surfaces in the office multiple times every day, and we wipe down all cars thoroughly before and after service.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

ATA: Keep coming in! We are trying to do our part to help flatten the curve. Once the pandemic clears, there will be a rush to change tires and get routine maintenance before summer. We are encouraging customers to beat the rush and come in now. Our tire storage and oil change specials were created to keep up the steady flow of business, which will ultimately help ATA, its employees and customers.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

ATA: The new website has all the current information: http://www.aspentotalauto.com. We are also advertising in The Aspen Times.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

ATA: I had a rewarding experience helping an older gentleman recently. His car hadn’t been used for a while and the battery was dead. He successfully shoveled it out, jumped it, and kept it running so the battery would charge. He was exhausted after the project and went into take a quick nap. Five hours later, the car was out of gas with a dead battery. I received a call in panic and drove up with a new battery and gas. He couldn’t have been more appreciative that we restored his mobility. It was a feel-good moment for both of us. I loved all the positive comments since the start of the pandemic — please keep them coming.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

ATA: As an essential small business, Aspen Total Automotive is making an effort to keep its staff fully employed. We need a consistent flow of business to maintain a full staff. Please don’t wait until the pandemic dissipates to change your tires, oil and brakes.