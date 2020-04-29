We’re Open: Aspen Tap

Aspen Tap continues to serve beer and pizza during the pandemic.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at https://www.aspentimes.com/recent-stories/we-are-open/www.aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Aspen Tap

Address: 121 S. Galena St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-710-2461

Web: aspentaproom.com

Instagram: aspenbrewingcompany

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Tap: We are running a variety of promotions and incentives; buy two items (pizza and a six pack, two six packs, etc.) and you will receive a free beer koozie, or buy three items and get two koozies! In addition, we are collecting ski goggles for doctors and medical workers in need of PPE and giving donors a free can of beer for their contribution.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

ATP: Buy beer and pizza, merchandise too! We are doing our best to keep some employees with a few shifts each week and sales go directly toward keeping those tipped employees with some income.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

ATP: All of our promotions and general business information can be found on our social media and website: @aspenbrewingcompany and http://www.AspenBrewingCompany.com,

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

ATP: All of our customers have been very supportive and thankful that we are open and selling beer and pizza to go.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

ATP: Yes! We have reduced all of our prices on pizza and beer to go — cheese pizza is just $10 and a six pack is $8. We are aware of the financial instability this has caused for so many and will continue to do our best to offer our products at the best prices possible.