We’re Open: Aspen Sports Medicine

Aspen Sports Medicine is open and seeing clients during the pandemic.

Nick Tininenko/courtesy

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Aspen Sports Medicine

Address: 616 E. Hyman, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone number: 970-925-1808

Web: http://www.aspensportsmedicine.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Facebook: @AspenSportsMedicine

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Sports Medicine: We are committed to helping our patients with their physical therapy goals during this pandemic. We have taken measures to space out appointments and increase social distancing within the clinic. We also take everyone’s temperature when they walk in the door and our staff is keeping their hands sanitized and are all wearing masks. For patients who are not comfortable coming to the clinic or who need primarily exercise programming, we are offering telehealth visits.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

ASM: Aspen is a community built on relationships. We value our local clients and want to be here to support their health. We just ask that all of our patients help us to navigate this challenging time with some flexibility.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

ASM: You can check our Facebook page for any updates regarding business hours. Our front office staff is always willing to answer any questions. The treatments that we offer are on our website.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

ASM: Many customers have thanked us repeatedly for staying open to help them with their rehabilitation needs. Many have commented that they could not have accomplished what they have without us and their surgeries would not have had successful results. Others with injuries have said they would not have been able to get better without the treatments they received.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

ASM: Please follow the recommendations of the city to wear a mask (as you will be within 6 feet of your therapist), keep your hands sanitized and please do not come into the clinic if you are not feeling 100% healthy in any way or if you have been in contact with someone else that is sick.