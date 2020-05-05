We’re Open: Aspen Relationship Institute

Jeff Cole and Lori Kret of the Aspen Relationship Institute are available for virtual coaching during the pandemic.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com/recent-stories/we-are-open To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Aspen Relationship Institute

Address: Zoom, FaceTime or phone

Phone: 970-924-0482

Web: http://www.aspenrelationshipcoaching.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Email: info@aspenrelationshipcoaching.com

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Relationship Institute: We have temporarily transitioned our services to tech-based platforms, using Zoom, FaceTime and phone to ensure anyone who needs relationship or personal coaching during this challenging time can safely access those services. While our practice typically focuses on partnered relationships, we’ve expanded our services in response to the stay-at-home orders to engage a larger scope of relationships including parents and their adult children, adult siblings, roommates and business relationships.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

ARI: Keep us in mind and refer anyone who may need additional support. Please remember that you’re not alone in all of this.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

ARI: Please contact us by phone or email and we’ll let you know the details.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

ARI: People have been very appreciative and grateful to have our support in processing their concerns and relationships issues during this challenging time.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

ARI: We are sensitive to the financial hardship that many are experiencing and have discounted our sliding scale rates to make services more accessible. We are also contracted providers for Employee Assistance Programs with Triad and Mines, so check with your employer to see if you have those benefits.