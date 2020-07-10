We’re Open: Aspen Pie Shop

Ryan Chadwick's Aspen Pie Shop opened for business during the pandemic in downtown Aspen.

Rachel Block/courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through July, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Aspen Pie Shop

Address: 307 S. Mill St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-3230

Web: aspenpieshop.com

Email: aspenpieshop@gmail.com

Social media: @aspenpieshop

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Pie Shop owner Ryan Chadwick: People thought I was crazy opening a restaurant during COVID-19, but as all my other spots were forced to close, I began thinking and came up with pizza as a quick solution. I spend a significant amount of my time on the Lower East Side in New York City, so I hit up my friend and neighbor Scarr of Scarr’s Pizza (my favorite slice in NYC) and he agreed to help with the recipe. So, I quickly hunted down a space and 12 days later Aspen Pie Shop was born. Stars aligned as I was able to grab Fino and Annette from the old Annette’s Bake Shop to run the kitchen and already had a team from Mr. Grey that I could plug right in. I’ve been thrilled with the feedback and am looking forward to many more square slices being sold in Aspen.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

APS: Tell your friends and tag us on Instagram: @AspenPieShop.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

APS: Follow us on instagram at @AspenPieShop. We have some cool stuff coming!

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

APS: A few of my friends told me they can smell the pizza while walking across Wagner Park — and then can’t resist coming in for a slice.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

APS: We deliver (and it’s free)! We hired a fleet of local high school kids and you can order online at aspenpieshop.com. P.S. … Use the code “ASPENTIMES” for $5 off your first order online (over $25).