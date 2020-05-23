We’re Open: Aspen Over Easy

Aspen Over Easy is located at 515 E. Hopkins in Aspen and is open for to-go ordering.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Aspen Over Easy

Address: 515 E. Hopkins Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-710-7337

Web: http://www.aspenovereasybreakfastclub.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Email: aspenovereasybreakfastclub @gmail.com

Facebook/Instagram: @aspenovereasybreakfastclub

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time?

Aspen Over Easy: We have been expanding our menu to offer additional fresh-baked pastries and donuts daily. Being able to tinker and tweak our recipes, we have been able to perfect these new tasty treats. Fabijan, our baker, has perfected his signature rustic white bread which we have utilized for sandwich buns, whole loaves and even bake-at-home options so that you can bring that fresh bread smell into your own kitchen. He also has created meat “rollies” that mimic an East Coast favorite of pepperoni rolls. In addition to baking our own breads, we have created some house meat pie recipes that have been a hit amongst our staff. We can’t wait to roll them out to the public!

AT: What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

AE: Creating new menu items and new concepts like our take-and-bake meals and breads have kept both us and our customers on their toes. Not only can you learn the process of cooking your own masterpieces at home, the kids can get involved, too. Free samples of our new pastries are available so you can see what all the hype is about. We also will be releasing some picnic packages which will have everything to help you enjoy a sunset at Smuggler in style. Additionally, our signature mimosas and Bloody Mary’s are provided in convenient take-away containers for the final touch to a perfect meal!

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

AE: Pick-up breakfast or lunch! Order a to-go cocktail! We are also offering gift certificates to gift to friends and family, or treat yourself to brunch at a later date! If you’re walking around the core, come by and get a Bloody Mary from out front at the Bootsys pop-up bar while you wait for your meal to be prepped upstairs!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

AE: We update our social media platforms on the regular. Watch Instagram for all the latest and greatest, as well as promotional deals of the day!

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

AE: The Aspen community is a tight-knit group and they have been unconditionally supportive. Whether it’s someone stopping by for a mimosa out front or picking up brunch to-go, we have been humbled by the support and outpouring of love. We felt extremely appreciated at the response we received from Aspen Valley Hospital upon providing meals for their staff. It was our pleasure to whip up some brunch for them, but the outpouring of love they showed back has motivated us to keep our heads up and the bacon sizzling.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

AE: We are here for you, Aspen! We’re trying new recipes and welcome your feedback. None of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication of our wonderful staff. You have stood by us, we’re here to fill your bellies and keep you nourished through thick and thin!