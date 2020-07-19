We’re Open: Aspen Luxury Concierge

Rachel Naidus is the owner of Aspen Luxury Concierge.

Matt Snell/courtesy photo

Business name: Aspen Luxury Concierge

Address: (TBD, new office as of this week, working on getting new address)

Phone: 970-930-7216

Web: http://www.aspenluxuryconcierge.com

Email: rachel@aspenluxuryconcierge.com

Social media: @aspenluxuryconcierge (Instagram and Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Luxury Concierge: Since we started, our business has been based on curating vacations, events and experiences to folks visiting our beautiful valley. With the full shut down of inbound travel during the first few weeks of Covid, we were able to pivot to an idea that we have had since the beginning of our business; providing long term, ongoing lifestyle management services to home owners and long term renters in the valley. Our traction in this space is growing and our program is coming together so we are looking forward to helping not just visitors but many of our established neighbors who need some help freeing up their time to enjoy their Aspen Experience.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

ALC: Right now we are looking to onboard more longterm clients who are looking for help freeing up their time to go enjoy themselves in Aspen. Give us a call if you want to hear more about our lifestyle management program. Through our business we also love to support our fellow small local businesses; the more referrals and new clients we have, the more business we can book for our neighbors.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

ALC: The best place to get our updates is to sign up for our newsletter, which you can do by going to our website. Also, we constantly post on our social media with the latest news, so following us is a great way to infuse a little Aspen local scene into your feed.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

ALC: While we are constantly working on providing top-notch experiences for our clients, sometimes the small things shine through as the most impactful. We had a great client come in last minute — which has become the new normal for this summer — with the hope of planning something special for her husband’s birthday. With all the safety and health mandates, a traditional experience was not a desirable option. We planned him an impromptu picnic for eight in Koch Park complete with Little Nell boxed lunches, libations, a photographer, hand sanitizer and sunscreen before their fly-fishing excursion. Their gratitude was the best part of our summer so far, and it didn’t hurt that the birthday boy caught a big fish!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

ALC: A couple of things are worth noting. First, as mentioned before we strive to support our local community and fellow businesses. Working with ALC means you are always supporting the local economy as all of our vendors are based right here in the valley. Second, we are trying hard to be a source of information for clients and locals alike during these trying times. As such, our newsletter has become a source for the most up-to-date health, short-term and long-term information provided to our followers so that they can make the safest and best decisions possible in regard to when they booked their next trip or plan to come visit their home away from home. Sign up if you want up-to-date information and we will continue to try to support the valley that we love and call home!