We’re Open: Aspen Eclectic

Carrie and Larkin Horn's Aspen Eclectic toy shop is again open.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through the month of June, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Aspen Eclectic

Address: 635 E. Cooper, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-6217

Web: http://www.aspeneclectic.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Email: aspeneclectic@comcast.net

Facebook: @aspeneclectictoys

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Eclectic’s Carrie Horn: Unfortunately, we have just recently been able to open back up. Not only did COVID-19 shut us down, but just before we could reopen, the Aspen Square building underwent a major painting project that really affected access. Thankfully, now that our neighbor Poppycocks has reopened, we seem to be getting a bit more traffic.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

AE: The single most important thing the community can do is to shop locally. My husband Larkin and I have been in retail in Aspen for over 25 years (we were formally Les Chefs D’Aspen). We moved here straight out of college in 1989 and saw nothing but “mom and pop” shops. We’ve sadly watched that change and have struggled with the times. We were a kitchen store before online buying was a thing, and man were those amazing times! We’ve ridden the ups and downs of being a small-owner-operated business and hope to serve the Aspen community for many more years.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

AE: You can find us in store! We’re pretty well stocked as we had just “inventoried up” for the big spring rush, before the shutdown.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

AE: Well, we’ve been closed. But the most exciting was our daughter Eleanor rallying her friends to buy puzzles. Of course we sold out, but are anxiously awaiting more. We’ve badly missed the locals and familiar faces and can’t wait to see them again!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

AE: Mainly just to please respect social distancing, and abide by the city laws. We are all in this together and by no means do we want to move backwards … onwards and upwards!