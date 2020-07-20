We’re Open: Aspen Cycle

Scott Miller's Aspen Cycle repair and service shop is located inside the North of Nell building in Aspen.

Business name: Aspen Cycle

Business name: Aspen Cycle

Address: 555 East Durant Ave. 2D (inside the North of Nell), Aspen, CO, 81611

Phone: 970-920-3664

Web: aspencycle.com

Email: scott@aspencycle.com

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Cycle’s Scott Miller: I have gotten creative by offering one-on-one customer service with each incoming tune-up. There is a disinfecting table upon entry that customers are welcome to use, which has clorox on it to wipe down their bike when they leave and hand sanitizer to also disinfect themselves if they feel the need. Signs are posted for proper protocol upon entry asking all to “respect each other”!

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

AC: Each bike that gets a tune-up also gets a detail, which makes a lot of customers really smile after the condition that most bikes are brought in. I try to make every bike operate and look as new as I can get it. Though I treat all high-end bikes with special care, there is no bike discrimination. All bicycles are welcome, with no attitude, fast turn around (most usually within 24 hours, no two-week wait time, unless parts are needed) and friendly service. I try to make you feel like you are welcome and not like how most bike shops make you feel when you leave.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

AC: My prices haven’t changed all season and an ad can be found in The Aspen Times service directory listing prices and services. Evening lessons are available to all that want to learn how to fix a flat on the road and/or how to maintain their bike at home. I am eager to answer most if not all bike-related questions. I have a great relationship with most bike shops in town and if I can’t help you I don’t mind telling you where to go! I also have 35 years of bike trail knowledge and can help you get around.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

AC: My favorite experience this year has been with the kids who bring me their almost non-functioning bikes and the look on their faces when they get them back running and looking good. Bikes, especially kid’s bikes, are in short supply so many bikes are any that people can find. The e-bike craze has also been a surprise. The older crowd has the discretionary income to afford these and it is heartwarming to watch the older generation, who had stopped riding, riding vigorously again (out of their cars and on bikes). I also like the couples who are riding together again that had stopped because one was much stronger than the other. One fellow was saying how hard it was to keep up with his wife now.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

AC: I look forward to seeing one or all of you visiting my shop. It is located behind CP Burger inside the North of Nell. Please look for the “Aspen Cycle” sign.