We’re Open: Aspen CrossFit

Business name: Aspen CrossFit

Address: 210 AABC, Suite N, Aspen

Phone: 970-948-4605

Email: info@aspencrossfit.com

Web: http://www.aspencrossfit.com

Instagram: aspencrossfit

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen CrossFit: We have gotten creative in a couple of ways. We are going live every evening (except Saturday) with a live class on Instagram at 5:30 p.m. We lead the members and anyone in the community for that matter through a warmup and workout that anyone can do from their homes. Most of them don’t require any equipment. We have also loaned equipment out to our members. We are also providing workouts for people to do outdoors that follow the strict social distancing standards in place.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

AC: The most important thing the community can do to support us is to tune in and keep moving! It’s really easy to become complacent and just sit around, and we want to give the community the opportunity to move for an hour and get the endorphins flowing. We thought about offering our classes on Zoom where people would need a code to tune in and we wanted it to be available to anyone in the Roaring Fork Valley who has access to Instagram. When the dust settles and we get back to a sense of normalcy, we would love to have people come join our membership at the gym. We are counting on our community to continue to support us as best as they can. Donations are gladly accepted to help us get through this unknown period of time.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

AC: Our home workouts come out at 7 p.m. each evening for the following day on our website http://www.aspencrossfit.com. The workouts are under the tab “Blog/WOD.” We also go live on Instagram at 5:30 p.m. leading the community through the same workout and it stays on our Instagram story for 24 hours until we go live with the next workout.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

AC: The best comments we have had from many members is that Aspen CrossFit is a real community going above and beyond to serve our members and that everyone really misses being in the gym.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

AC: We were mandated by Gov. Jared Polis to close on March 16 and we took the initiative to do so on our own the day before. It has been hard being closed and not seeing our members on a daily basis. Despite the circumstances, we are choosing to continue to pay our coaches through this crisis. We have a can-do attitude and are determined to get through this and come out stronger on the other end.