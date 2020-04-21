We’re Open: Aspen Center for Cosmetic Medicine and Dermatology

Dr. Brooke Walls can be reached virtually for issues related to cosmetic medicine and dermatology.

Business name: Aspen Center for Cosmetic Medicine & Dermatology

Address: 332 W. Main St., suite 101, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-920-0067

Email: accm@aspencosmetic medicine.net

Web: http://www.aspencosmetic medicine.net

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Center for Cosmetic Medicine: We have done a few things, including going virtual for exams. Most of the insurance carriers recognize FaceTime, Zoom and other platforms as viable means for health care providers to continue to care for their patients at a safe distance. Last week I launched a more secure HD virtual consult platform via my website. It should streamline patient check in and our ability to “see” skin pathology better. FaceTime and Zoom unfortunately have limitations with image quality which is not very helpful in dermatology.

I have also offered free skin care consultations for patients. Patients can schedule a virtual exam with me and I will review their skin care products/routine, help tweak it and help them find the right products for their skin type. This is an awesome service that I am able to offer patients during this downtime. To have a board-certified dermatologist spend three to 60 minutes with you reviewing your entire bathroom drawer is phenomenal. In my normal daily life I usually do not have time to do this for patients, yet it’s something that I love to do. I am also a huge nutritionist and advocate for clean and healthy living as it too can really improve skin quality and skin conditions, so this is something I throw into the virtual visit.

I have also been updating my blog posts and communicating to existing patients with weekly newsletters, mostly about dermatology-related issues, but sometimes just cute pictures of my daughters to help brighten people’s day. In addition, I have been doing weekly product giveaways via Instagram.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

ACCM: Come back when this is over! Obviously, if you do not have an urgent issue, do not come in to the clinic. If you are bored and want some help with your skin routine, come visit virtually. And when this is all said and done, support the local small businesses and practices like myself.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

ACCM: Website and social media. My Instagram handle is @dr.brooke.walls and I cross post everything there.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

ACCM: So, I am still so excited about this one … I had a patient come in for a painful skin lesion on his shin. He reported trauma to the area three weeks ago, and since then had seen increasing pain and pressure. Turns out he had a hematoma, or a collection of coagulated blood that had pooled in the traumatized area. I was able to assess and diagnosis quickly and then treat it in the office rather quickly. The patient was so grateful because he had immediate relief from the pain and was happy to know that someone was able to help him so quickly during this pandemic. He was afraid that he would have to wait months to have this cared for and it was getting worse. It was so satisfying to do my job, do it well, and do it safely in the pandemic.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

ACCM: Just call us if you have any dermatology issues and we can assess over the phone, if you need to come in or if it can wait, or if we can help you virtually. Follow me on Instagram for free product giveaways.