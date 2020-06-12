We’re Open: Aspen Bikes

Aspen Bikes is open for business and makes it easy to rent all sorts of outdoor playtoys, including e-bikes and paddleboards. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Buy Photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through the month of June, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Aspen Bikes

Address: 430 S. Spring St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-9169

Web: http://www.aspenbikes.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Email: aspenbikes@gmail.com

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Bikes: We are offering delivery and pick-up on long-term rentals. We are also providing curbside pick-up and drop-off so customers don’t need to come into the shop.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

AB: Promote biking as the safest, fun recreation this summer, and e-biking as a great way for families and groups to ride together even though they may have differing athletic abilities.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

AB: On our website at aspenbikes.com.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

AB: Customers appreciate the variety of bikes we offer, such as e-mountain bikes, e-road bikes and e-kids bikes. And with the simplicity of our rental process, we are able to get you fitted, paid and on your way in a matter of minutes. if you pre-pay and fill out our online waiver form, we can cut off even more time!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

AB: Renting our Jeep Rubicon is a great way to get into the backcountry for a long drive or picnic. We also have over 25 stand-up paddleboards available for rent.