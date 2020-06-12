We’re Open: Aspen Bikes
Business name: Aspen Bikes
Address: 430 S. Spring St., Aspen, CO 81611
Phone: 970-925-9169
Web: http://www.aspenbikes.com
Email: aspenbikes@gmail.com
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Aspen Bikes: We are offering delivery and pick-up on long-term rentals. We are also providing curbside pick-up and drop-off so customers don’t need to come into the shop.
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
AB: Promote biking as the safest, fun recreation this summer, and e-biking as a great way for families and groups to ride together even though they may have differing athletic abilities.
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
AB: On our website at aspenbikes.com.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
AB: Customers appreciate the variety of bikes we offer, such as e-mountain bikes, e-road bikes and e-kids bikes. And with the simplicity of our rental process, we are able to get you fitted, paid and on your way in a matter of minutes. if you pre-pay and fill out our online waiver form, we can cut off even more time!
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
AB: Renting our Jeep Rubicon is a great way to get into the backcountry for a long drive or picnic. We also have over 25 stand-up paddleboards available for rent.
