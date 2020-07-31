We’re Open: Aspen Art Museum

A young artist reveals one of her creations as a participant in the Aspen Art Museum's ongoing online educational programming.

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.

Business name: Aspen Art Museum

Address: 637 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-8050

Web: aspenartmuseum.org

Email: info@aspenartmuseum.org

Social media: @aspenartmuseum; #AspenArtMuseum

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Art Museum: Our March exhibitions have been extended through the summer to allow audiences more time to take in the artwork of Kelly Akashi, Maren Hassinger and Rose Wylie. We have also offered free, interactive online programming through our new AAM LIVE platform, including a weekly artist-driven dialogue program Slow.Look.Live. and Art Studio Live! online workshops. Our Aspen Times weekly advertising pages have also enabled exciting collaborations with our 2019–20 AAM Artist Fellows and international artists like Clarissa Tossin, Jeffrey Gibson, Carrie Mae Weems, and with even more to come!

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

AAM: Visit! While reservations are suggested, we urge you to stop by to check out the galleries or have lunch at our open-air roof deck cafe, SO. The first hour each day (Tuesday to Sunday, 10 to 11 a.m.) is reserved to accommodate senior citizens or those with compromised immunity.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

AAM: You can stay updated via our website. For those wanting updates delivered to their inboxes, we also offer in-depth looks and content through our AAM digital newsletter. Sign up on our homepage to receive yours!

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

AAM: The opportunity to collaborate with a group of our dedicated donors, the Aspen Fire Department, Aspen Community Fund, and our SO café partners, Epicure Catering, to offer free lunches to Roaring Fork Valley community members has been an amazing experience.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

AAM: Though challenging at times, we have seen how we can help facilitate vital conversations and connections, as well as provide spaces for audiences to explore and interact with art and each other. Parents and families from around the globe have relayed their special appreciation for our digital art-making programs and activities, with some having tuned in to Art Studio Live! most Wednesdays beginning from the first moments of shutdown in early spring to learn everything from making marionettes to collagraph prints using common household items. As always, access to this programming is free and open for all to enjoy.