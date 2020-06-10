We’re Open: Amen Wardy Home
We’re Open
In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.
Business name: Amen Wardy Home
Address: 625 E. Main St., Aspen, CO 81611
Phone: 970-920-7700
Web: amenwardyaspen.com
Email: info@amenwardy.com
Social media: @amenwardyhome (Facebook/Instagram)
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Amen Wardy Home: We post frequently on social media, through direct newsletters to our subscribers and through phone orders. You may subscribe on our website.
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
AWH: Shop locally. We have an incredible selection of home, gift and gourmet products in every price range. There are just a handful of locally owned businesses left in Aspen. Locals and visitors alike enjoy discovering unique shops and restaurants that you can’t find anywhere else in the world, which keeps our city exciting, vibrant and charming. Community support is so essential to all of us.
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
AWH: In-store, through our social media channels, which include Facebook and Instagram, on our website amenwardyaspen.com and on our lifestyle blog, found at http://www.soffiawardy.com.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
AWH: After 66 years in business, we have never had to close our doors for such an extended period. Our customers have been very supportive, patient and eager for us to reopen.
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
AWH: For almost 30 years, Amen Wardy Home has been exclusively located in Aspen. Last year, we opened a new location in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Due to current conditions, it was not economically feasible to keep it open. We will continue to focus all of our attention and resources on our Aspen store and soon online.
