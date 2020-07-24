We’re Open: Ajax Tavern

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through July, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Ajax Tavern

Address: 685 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-920-6334

Web: http://www.thelittlenell.com/dining/ajax-tavern

Email: diningreservations@thelittlenell.com

Social media: @thelittlenell (Instagram), @TheLittleNellAspen (Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Ajax Tavern: We added two new events: Dinner + A Movie on Fridays and Live Bluegrass Music on Saturdays and Sundays. We wanted to utilize our large patio space and find events and activities that guests can enjoy outside. Dinner + A Movie has been a hit with the local community. Guests can either reserve a table on the Ajax patio and order off the all-day menu, or reserve a couch or lawn chair in the grass and reserve a picnic basket with Veuve Clicquot, fried chicken, sides and dessert. We feature a different movie each week on our large, inflatable screen. Guests can also sit on the patio each weekend from 3 to 6 p.m. and listen to live bluegrass music — Hell Roaring String Band plays every Saturday and Buffalo Jo plays every Sunday.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

Ajax: We invite the community to dine with us daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. We have an all-day menu featuring items that will please all types of palates, and an extensive wine list plus refreshing cocktails. We also have a dedicated kids’ menu, making Ajax Tavern the perfect lunch or dinner spot for families.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Ajax: Please find our most current menus, special promotions and events online.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

Ajax: We’ve received rave reviews on our new patio setup. We were able to extend our patio throughout east gondola plaza, keeping the same number of tables we had pre-COVID but much farther apart.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

Ajax: Guests who are not ready to dine in may also order to-go food through The Little Nell’s new takeout service, Nourish by The Nell. The menu features favorites from Ajax Tavern, Element 47 and in-room dining, plus a few new creations from our chefs.