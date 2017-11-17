Volunteer wins mountain bike for work on Aspen-area trails

Volunteering to maintain trails at Sky Mountain Park paid off in a big and unexpected way this year for Woody Creek resident Jen Plass.

Plass won a CIMA FB27 mountain bike from Ute City Cycles and CIMA Cycles for her volunteer work. She was the winner in the third annual bike giveaway sponsored by Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers.

All the volunteers who participated in trail projects coordinated by the two organizations this year were eligible for a raffle for the mountain bike. The more a person volunteers, the more chances in the raffle they receive.

The incentive seems to be working. The mountain bike association said there was an increase in the number of volunteers participating in public and group projects as well as an increase in the number of volunteer hours.

There were 540 adult volunteers on projects this spring, summer and fall. They donated 4,560 hours.

Plass worked with a group of employees from Aspen Skiing Co. to maintain the Cozyline and Airline trails at Sky Mountain Park.

"While winter is now just around the corner, she's already dreaming of spring desert trips and time riding with friends on our local trails in 2018," said a statement from the mountain bike association.

The bike giveaway program will return for a fourth year in 2018.