Valley grocery stores create exclusive shopping times for senior citizens

Whole Foods in Willits posted this sign Thursday.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

City Market and Whole Foods grocery stories announced Thursday they will offer exclusive shopping times for senior citizens, joining the independent Clark’s Market in Aspen and Snowmass Village.

Whole Foods in Willits posted a message on its entrance that it temporarily changed its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Our store will temporarily service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the public each day,” the sign said. Seniors get access from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

City Market, a division of Kroger Co., announced later in the day that it would implement a similar policy. Clark’s Market announced Wednesday it would designate 7 to 8 a.m. each morning for those 60 and older and asks customers who are younger shop from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Starting Friday, City Market will dedicate the first shopping hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to senior citizens. They will have the window from 7 to 8 a.m. on those days. Store hours for all other customers will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days. The hours on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all customers.

“City Market wants to provide our at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need while avoiding busier and more crowded shopping times,” City Market said in a statement. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community.”

The grocery chain also asked shoppers to avoid hoarding. There’s been an unprecedented run on toilet paper.

“We are asking our customers to be patient, to be kind to one another and our associates, and to shop responsibly and purchase what you need, knowing that we will continue to replenish stores daily with the supplies and products our customers need most,” City Market’s statement said. “In every decision we make we are striving to balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities.”