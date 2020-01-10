Vail woman turns self in after breaking statue

Katherine Gail Kreidle



A Front Range woman surrendered to police for allegedly kicking over and breaking an ice sculpture.

Katherine Gail Kreidle, 22, of Golden, turned herself in to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Tuesday, Vail police circulated surveillance photos and video, and tips started rolling in almost immediately.

By Wednesday, Vail police had identified the perpetrator, but had not made an arrest.

Kreidle then turned herself in after noon Thursday. She faces a criminal mischief charge, a felony.

The arrest stems from a Jan. 2 incident in which an ice sculpture on the Gore Creek Promenade in Vail Village was destroyed.

“The Vail Police Department would like to extend its gratitude to the greater community for assisting with this case,” stated a news release from the town of Vail on Thursday.

A surveillance video of the incident shows three females in the area for several minutes, around 10:13 p.m. Jan. 2. Eventually, one of the three females kicked at the sculpture at least three times, with the last kick knocking it over and breaking it.

At the same time, one of the other three appeared to be recording the vandalism on cellphone video.

The damage is estimated to be $2,000.