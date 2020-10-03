UChicago recognizes Aspen teacher Sarah Ward
Sarah Ward, a teacher at the Aspen School District, has received the University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award.
Ward teaches English at Aspen High School.
“An Outstanding Educator shapes young minds in meaningful ways — thoughtfully approaching instruction, sharing an infectious love for learning, and caring for students both inside and outside of the classroom,” according to the University of Chicago’s description of the distinction. “Each year, newly admitted UChicago students have the opportunity to reflect on their time in school and nominate an educator who played a significant role in their education, made a positive impact in their lives, and whose influence has brought them to where they are today.”
