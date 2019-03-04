U.S. Forest Service taking applications through Wednesday for seasonal jobs
March 4, 2019
The U.S. Forest Service's Rocky Mountain Region is accepting applications for temporary jobs through Wednesday.
Positions are available for the 2019 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska. The positions are in areas such as fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology and administrative support.
The White River National Forest included an announcement that it has seasonal positions available in Aspen, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Meeker, Eagle, Minturn and Silverthorne.
Temporary job opportunities are available online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply through USAJOBS from March 4-6 at http://www.usajobs.gov.
Trending In: Local
- Aspen and Snowmass have reaped 56 days of powder so far
- Lift One plan in Aspen parallels 1990 vote on Ritz Carlton
- Off-duty Vail firefighter in stable condition after being hit by car on I-70
- Willoughby: Should the ill-fated University of Aspen be built now?
- City of Aspen looks to add up 48 new employee housing units
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.