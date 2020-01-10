Two seats up for election May 5 on Crown Mountain Park board in El Jebel

Two of the five seats on the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District’s board of directors are up for election May 5.

Self-nomination and acceptance forms are available for candidates from the district’s designated election official, Jon Erickson. His office is located in the Eagle Valley, so people wishing to enter the election must write to Erickson at 28 Second St., Suite 213, Edwards, CO 81632.

The completed nomination and acceptance forms must be received by Erickson by the end of the business day Feb. 28.

The terms for the two positions will be for three years. Bonnie Scott and Robert Hubbell currently hold the two seats. Hubbell cannot run again because of term limits. Scott can run again.

The board of directors oversees Crown Mountain Park in the El Jebel area, which includes athletic fields and the infrastructure to support them. The popular park hosts numerous kids’ team sports such as lacrosse, baseball and soccer. There is a BMX track that will be part of an expanded bike park this year. There are playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, a paved walking path and a dog park.

Crown Mountain has a budget of $1.84 million for 2020 with $910,276 in the general fund, $474,000 in capital projects and $457,622 for debt service.

The board of directors meets in a regular meeting once per month. There are occasional special meetings as well.