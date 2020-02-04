Two pedestrians injured after being hit by vehicle in Basalt

A Snowmass Village couple suffered “significant” injuries after being struck by a vehicle while they were walking across a street in Basalt last week, according to authorities.

The couple was crossing Two Rivers Road at about 6:40 p.m. Jan. 29 when they were struck by a vehicle driven by James Harvey, 32, of Snowmass Village, according to a Basalt police report. Harvey was cited for careless driving.

The man, 69, and woman, 59, were walking from on-street parking spaces on the former Clark’s Market side of Two Rivers Road and were headed to a restaurant on the opposite side of the street. Harvey was driving a 2012 Nissan Frontier pickup in the upvalley direction when the accident occurred. He is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident, the police report said.

The driver immediately stopped, called 911 and remained at the scene, according to the police report. An officer was patrolling near the scene when the call came in and responded immediately. The officer found the male victim lying on the street near the pickup and the female lying in the street a short distance away. Both complained of injuries.

Roaring Fork Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victims in separate ambulances. Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the man and woman each suffered significant injuries.

Harvey said he didn’t see the pedestrians after they emerged from behind parked vehicles, the police report said. He will be required to appear in Eagle County Court.

