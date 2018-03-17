Tweet All About It: Zen there, done that

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "One of the most zen moments I've ever had: sitting in a field at the edge of an aspen grove, with Maroon Peak rising into a deep blue sky just after sunrise in #Colorado. Calm, peaceful and absolutely breathtaking." — @DaveDiCello

• "Overheard at the Ritz-Carlton in Aspen Highlands: 'No ma'am you can not take my purse, there is a dog in here… well I'll give you the purse when I take the dog out'" — @Ginny_Smith117

• "I met Dr. Hawking at Aspen Music Festival in 1995. He had been honored and given a speech that included mention of Wagner. When I told him I composed contemporary music, he told me that Wagner was about his stopping point in the history of music." — @CBCarey

• "the only thing I really want is to buy a beach house in Hilton Head, a lake house in Salt Lake City, and a cabin in Aspen and spend every weekend there" — @ItsAlliKick

• "I'm spinning for Après Ski today!! (@ chair 9 in Aspen, CO)" — @DJFolami

• "We added a show in ASPEN at Belly Up on June 1st to kick off the party before our Red Rocks show with The Motet! We can't wait to get funky with all you mountain-top party people!" — @BoomBox

