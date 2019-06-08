Tweet All About It: You can call me Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

• “These white parents next to me named their kid Aspen. Not a bad name, I’m definitely inspired. Mt. Everest Harjo has a nice ring to it” — @hobbyrarjo

• “Loathed him since 1989 when he brought Marla to Aspen for Xmas when his wife & kids were already here. Humiliated the mother of his children in front of International press. Just a lying, cheating, draft dodging coward. #London #TrumpsAnInternationalDisgrace” — @DaliDager

• “We’re counting down the days ‘til a smoky Saturday! Join us for our Heritage Fire culinary experiences this summer. Mark your calender for our FOUR stops: Aspen-Snomass on 6/15 Napa Valley on 7/27 Acreage Farms on 8/11 Newport, RI on 8/24” — @COCHON555

• “How much do low taxes on #capital class lend to inflated #property values on über-expensive real estate (Hamptons, Aspen, etc.)? Would the super-rich have any less in material form with sharp taxes? The land such homes sit on wouldn’t disappear nor change owners. #supplyanddemand” — @BildstenOstlund

• “I’m pleased to announce that I’ll be participating in this summer’s Aspen Ideas Festival @aspenideas on the topic of Extremism. If you’re attending the Festival, drop by and say hi!” — @jjmacnab

• “In another 3+ long hours, I wrote 2004 words in Dead Heat’s chapter 13 for #amwriting and #postcampnano2019. Chapter 14 starts tomorrow as the blizzard is vastly approaching Aspen.” — @Kristen_Howe

