Tweet All About It: Wheeling and dealing in Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Nothing against Colorado or snow skiing, but of course I had to talk to a guy named Aspen to cancel my @nytimes subscription." — @Alt_SuburbanDad

• "Some climb mountains. We ride them. The #HarleyDavidson Snow Hill Climb is back for the 2019 Winter @XGames in #Aspen, bigger and better than ever. #XGames" — @harleydavidson

• "I am a life-long Democrat … but I have to also say my heart went out to G.W. I felt his loss & tears poured for him. I had the pleasure of seeing Geo HW w Maggie Thatcher at the Aspen Institute's 40th Anniversary. Glad I got to go; wouldn't have missed it. Trump? Hell no." — @bjsmiller

• "i wanna be 'ski-lodge in aspen' rich when I grow up. like with a grand piano and an 1980's full-body ski suit. dark wood and champagne. like an american eagle winter ad but a little fancier." — @JessicaFisher

• "In the summer of 1995, Disney CEO Michael Eisner gathered company executives in Aspen, Colorado, to think of another idea for a second California theme park. From those meetings, Disney decided it would build a park themed to the history and culture of the state of California." — @TMKBpodcast

Recommended Stories For You

• "@elonmusk Serious question, what are the chances Colorado can get a couple Hyperloops from Fort Collins/Loveland & CO Springs/Denver to Keystone, Vail, Breck & Aspen? We just wanna go shred the gnar man" — @roboramirez77

• "I won't be doing #RandomActOfCoolness next week. I'll be snowboarding in ASPEN, COLORADO with @ChallengeAspen veteran program!" — @StrokerAceKid

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.