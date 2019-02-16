Tweet All About It: Waxing Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "I just got done reading the #GreenNewDeal language and have to admit that I have not laughed this hard since Lloyd Christmas blew his nose with dollar bills in Aspen." — @BawbNielsen

• "I lived for the energy of the woman I saw at a resort in aspen when I was there doing work. Wildly glamorous, all white chanel ski suit, never hit the slopes, but effortlessly smoked slims and had cocktails by the fire and looked amazing doing it. I was so into it." — @basilionichols

• "'Greetings from @mammothlakes!' Our group (& others) in @MammothMountain past weekend. #Clowns at the plow contractor deliberately blocked tour buses to #extort cash or assert their fragile #Manhoods. In a town that lives off #Tourism? Go figure. Maybe next time, fly. To #Aspen." — @KenWorking

• "Humblebrag alert – excited to have the opportunity to give keynote speeches in the coming months in Jamaica, Mexico City and Valencia. Now…if only Greece, Lisbon, and Aspen would get their shit together an invites to me out…" — @gah650

• "Happy 30th Birthday to the greatest lady out there, wouldn't want to do a cart wheel down a mountain with anyone else #aspen" — @BrentFoleyTeam

Recommended Stories For You

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.