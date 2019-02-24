Tweet All About It: Tripping in Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Love it when you get on a 4 person chairlift and the 3 gals with you make the chair sing musical songs Aspen #singloud #always #mammamia" — @JT_Ireland

• "i agree with @AspenOutfitting the Lift One project is not sufficient. #aspen deserves better." — @AspenSpin

• "Back into running after a long hiatus, feels SO good. @RagnarRelay ASPEN here I come." — @heathermariebee

• "@SouthwestAir why did u cancel flight #682 ATL >DEN this morning? Created a nightmare travel day for me (& I'm sure other passengers). Now stuck in Chicago & will miss connection to Aspen to see my family. On top of that gate agent was rude, and unwilling to help me. Do better." — @katiedrewclay

• "Michelle Trump's weekend ski trip to Aspen makes it 16 times that Trumps have gone on vacation in 3 years." — @barackjtrump

• "Aspen was amazing and so was my break from social media even though it was just a few days. No one needs to know your every move" — @lisahochstein

"It's cool when you walk past a random restaurant and see a poster for @jimgaffigan and yourself. Seems rude they say he 'sold out', I still find him funny and relevant. #colorado #aspen" — @JasonBishop

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.