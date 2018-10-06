Tweet All About It: Travel aches

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Took over an hour to get past the roundabout into #aspen today… seriously unacceptable. I would have just stayed out of town." —@hhendrix

• "We could add 10 lanes to highway 70 and there still would be massive slowdowns. Morons HAVE to be in the left lane even if the right lane is wide open. #aspen #vail #breck" — @OreoDCW

• "This is Rifle. It has a large Hispanic community that travels to the Roaring Fork Valley to clean, cook, build, and wait on the fancy folk around Aspen." — @AreUKiddingMe33

• "I stopped in Aspen for a coffee and now I'm eating avocado toast with a poached egg" — @jobinhelms

• "Last week we visited the John Denver Sanctuary in #Aspen and absolutely were blown away by the site design. Thank you to April Long for showing us around." — @CalibreEngineer

• "if you ever get the chance, visit aspen." — @ThaiNicole_

