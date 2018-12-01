Tweet All About It: To Aspen we will go

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Got a robocall asking me to answer some questions about my upcoming move to Colorado. I'm hoping they have my keys to a second home in Aspen!" — @Isaac_Luken

• "There's not a single drive-thru in Aspen…these rich people really get out of their cars for coffee & food? #doubtit" — @BekahRiggs

• "11 days until my half-marathon, 17 until graduation, 19 until snowboarding in Aspen, and forever grateful. December is looking pretty good!" — @RealMichael_Guy

• "So much irony, I don't think there's a more wasteful area on earth than the Aspen/Snowmass area. Massive seasonal mansions, private jets, wasteful hotels, fur trade shopping, diamond and precious metal shops… liberal elitism is a cancer" — @MichaelHuntLGBT

• "I am at that stage in my life where I want to spend Friday nights in Jazz bars, drinking wine with my wife while we plan Winter trips to Aspen and Summer and Spring Vacations in Florence and Paris." — @Annhkay

• "A tiny dragon lives in some forgotten ruins. She examines her hoard, which consists of way too many baskets, not enough aspen leaves, and a couple bottles of fairy dust. She feels lonely." — @dragonhoards

