Tweet All About It: The open secrets of Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Remember when #DonaldTrump brought mistress Marla Maples on vacation to Aspen with his wife & kids? #FamilyValues" — @RadziwillLee

• "Since Dec '17 something is SERIOUSLY WRONG with @ATT cellular service in Aspen & Snowmass Village, Colorado. LTE data fails constantly." — @Gieszl

• "I 'met' this actor, Lee Marvin, when I was eleven or twelve years old. Skiing at Aspen Mountain, stopped for lunch at the restaurant on top of the mountain. It was too busy…" — @TopSpotsMktg

• "This is a long shot but if anyone I know has a place I can crash Friday and Saturday night in Basalt or Aspen that would be awesome" — @drawohara

• "Sacred Tradition: The Rich Blond Girls From College Have Embarked On Their Yearly Pilgrimage To Aspen To Get Drunk On A Mountain Before Noon" — @ClickHole

• "Aspen Extreme on play. Great 90's movie" — @GeorgeCallaway

• "vail is poor mans aspen." — @mahbodmoghadam

