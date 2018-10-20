Tweet All About It: The champs of Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "WE WON!!! It was an honor to be nominated, and we were humbled to learn that we won for the second year in a row! Thank you all for your support — we are so lucky to make a living doing what we LOVE! #smallbusiness #familybusiness #Aspen #gratitude" — @AspenOutfitting

• "We want to thank all of our locals for voting for Home Team BBQ!!! #ASPEN #OPENALLOFFSEASON #lunchanddinner #thankyouaspentimes @TheAspenTimes #thankyouashton aspenashton @ Home Team BBQ…" — @htbbqaspen

• "Over 4,000 of you voted 45,000 times. We are honored to be voted Best Dispensary in Aspen for the third year! We couldn't have done it without you. Come visit us at 520 E. Cooper Ave and see for yourself! #Silverpeak #cannabis #coloradocannabis #bestofaspen @TheAspenTimes" — @SilverpeakAspen

• "Trav and I finally getting our aspen leaf tattoos…. only 10 years later" — @codyfbabie

• "It's been 100 years since the inception of #Bauhaus in Germany. #BauhausAspen will celebrate the centennial and its influence on the #Aspen idea. From January to August, we will be updating you on events in the #RoaringForkValley and sharing beautiful Bauhaus images. Stay tuned!" — @BauhausAspen

Recommended Stories For You

• "Congrats to our own Hana Maclean on being named one of the best in the 'Best Volunteer' category by the readers of the @TheAspenTimes. You are a true inspiration and we couldn't be more proud of you. Thanks for voting for us! #bestofaspensnowmass #Aspen #Contest" — @PossArchP

• "I'm only afraid in the dark when the bears are in hyperphagia. Even then I'm only worried about getting between one of them and a dumpster. #Aspen" — @DaliDager

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.