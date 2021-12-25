Tweet All About It: Snowbound for the holidays
“It wouldn’t Aspen if it wasn’t for the 10th Mountain Division who trained here and came back from World War II and built this town. #aspen” — @AuthorMWTrott
“#Aspen or #Denver #Colorado for a #girlstrip?” — @DerbeckerP
“There’s snow place like #Aspen for the holidays. Wishing everyone a very merry Christmas filled with joy and love!” — @garyfeldman
“You know you rich when you choose to go to the snow for Christmas #Aspen. I’m from Michigan y’all can have this s—” — @skitterdoo
“People from #Delhi may remember Kanche wali bottle. Just stumbled on a #Japanese version of it in #Aspen.” — @Sandeep_S_Kohli
“Definitely in my happy place. Have a safe and wonderful holiday, everyone!! #Aspen #Snowmass #powderday #happyholidays @ Aspen Colorado” — @TohoruMasamune
“The Melted Gondola at the top of Aspen Mountain helps us visualize the impacts of global warming — and encourages us to act. #aspen #skiseason #winter #melting #climatecrisis #climateaction” — @ClimateFast
“@MariahCarey is #aspen bound for Christmas. I wonder if she will immediately go to a warm place per usual tradition prior to #covid” — @MariahsOGLambs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tweet All About It: Snowbound for the holidays
“It wouldn’t Aspen if it wasn’t for the 10th Mountain Division who trained here and came back from World War II and built this town. #aspen” — @AuthorMWTrott