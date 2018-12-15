Tweet All About It: Slipping and falling

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "overheard on the aspen bus: 'yeah i spilled a glass of don perignon on my gucci loafers last night'" — @franzi_loetzner

• "Thank you Aspen for an amazing weekend! I busted my ass around 16 times, but it was all well worth it! Until next time" — @RubenVOlivaJr

• "Because an evening in Aspen/Snowmass Colorado is an evening of starlight paradise." — @Teriwerda01

• "Today we celebrate 53 years in business! We cannot believe it, #Aspen! Thank you for your AMAZING support of our little business, we (love) you!" — @AspenGrogShop

• "Great news that @peterwaanders has been named the new President and Chief Executive Officer of @AndersonRanch Arts Center. I've always believed in the mission of this very authentic #Aspen cultural community. Great to see what a dynamic future lies ahead! @aspenco #art" — @roving81611

• "My heart is sad today bc my company is hosting a work trip in #aspen today and staying @limelightaspen & im not there. 🙁 at least we have a whiteout" — @yessmiss

