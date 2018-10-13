Tweet All About It: Safe at home

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "I've stalled long enough. It's time to get a ski pass. What should it be for a skier living in Los Angeles who used to shred in @AspenSnowmass? @CollectivePass? @IkonPass? @epicpassclub? Mostly kidding about that last one, but I could be convinced. Maybe…" — @BarbaraPlatts

• "My favorite hurricane takes are the ones that boil down to 'if you don't evacuate then you deserve what you get.' Yeah why didn't we just throw a few cases Perrier and Dom into the Land Rover and head off to the chalet in Aspen? We must be stupid or something." — @ScubaForDogs

• "A great big round of applause to the Aspen Skiing Company, winner of this year's 24-Karat Gold award for their extraordinary efforts to reduce the use of coal-fired energy while increasing clean alternative energy sources. @AspenSnowmass" — @CDPHE

• "Getting on puddle jumper to fly through low visibility to snowy mountain airport. On the plus side, these seem like nice people to fly, scream, and die with." — @darylwriterguy

• "Very relieved that our fiction workshop instructor made it to Aspen safe and sound! He'll be at @Pitcolibrary this Saturday." — @AspenWords

