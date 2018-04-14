Tweet All About It: Running the gamut

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Native Americans of the Ute tribe placed a curse on these lands 150 years ago. According to the curse, anyone who sets foot in Aspen is destined to return again and again." — @BishopJosh

• "Aspen trees grow their roots together supporting each other. Like the Aspen, Christians grow something stronger with others." — @RennyScott

• "We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of John Galvin of Mountain Rescue Aspen." — @aresdec

• "@mohsin_hamid congratulations! #ExitWest FIRST EVER #Aspen Words Literary Prize! So deserved! We loved this book, a staff favorite that we recommend to all our customers." — @barrett_books

• "Last time we played in Aspen I partied at Mariah Carey's vacation home… where will tonight take us? @BellyUpAspen PS. I'm all out of dumb & dumber jokes #extragloves" — @thefunkhunters

• "Nobody in this town knows the street names. Including me. Ask for an intersection I'll have no f—ing clue. Ask how to get somewhere I can tell you exactly how many blocks away and what land marks you'll pass. #aspen" — @J_Balks

• "denver vail Breckenridge aspen i love colorado!!!!" — @vivashomeimprov

