Tweet All About It: Running the gamut

April 14, 2018
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.
• "Native Americans of the Ute tribe placed a curse on these lands 150 years ago. According to the curse, anyone who sets foot in Aspen is destined to return again and again." — @BishopJosh
• "Aspen trees grow their roots together supporting each other. Like the Aspen, Christians grow something stronger with others." — @RennyScott
• "We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of John Galvin of Mountain Rescue Aspen." — @aresdec
• "@mohsin_hamid congratulations! #ExitWest FIRST EVER #Aspen Words Literary Prize! So deserved! We loved this book, a staff favorite that we recommend to all our customers." — @barrett_books
• "Last time we played in Aspen I partied at Mariah Carey's vacation home… where will tonight take us? @BellyUpAspen PS. I'm all out of dumb & dumber jokes #extragloves" — @thefunkhunters
• "Nobody in this town knows the street names. Including me. Ask for an intersection I'll have no f—ing clue. Ask how to get somewhere I can tell you exactly how many blocks away and what land marks you'll pass. #aspen" — @J_Balks
• "denver vail Breckenridge aspen i love colorado!!!!" — @vivashomeimprov
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
