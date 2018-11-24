Tweet All About It: Rave reviews

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Man, I cannot get over Kygo and Wayne in Aspen at the X Games.. it's like I was the event director in charge of booking musical acts." — @HEY_KYLE_

• "Today we are #thankful for good #friends, great #snow conditions, and an entire #ski #season ahead of us. Join us in #Aspen #Snowmass soon!" — @AspenLodging

• "the stock market is high (today) and so am I. bluebird ski day in #Aspen @AspenLive @Raifie @sportz5176 @carlquintanilla @COOPZ_BELLZ #Epic" — @AspenSpin

• "43 years ago John Denver topped the Billboard Country albums chart with Windsong, which featured the hits I'm Sorry' and 'Calypso.' #MusicIsLegend" — @larrypareigis

• "Loved this album… Miss John Denver every time I travel through the Rocky Mountains. #RockyMountain​High #Aspen #JohnDenver" — @MediaHudson

• "I wonder if Aspen residents regretted not electing Hunter for sheriff" — @hatesec

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.