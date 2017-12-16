Tweet All About It: Hits and misses

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Dearest Ullr, my one and only God, I could really use a pow day. Your humble servant in #Aspen." — @jstoerner

• "Mi primo es instructor de ski en Aspen y yo en Buenos Aires muerto de calor, que linda la vida." — @tomirivero_

• "I always knew I was meant to grow up and live somewhere enchanting. Next stop, #Aspen Colorado" — @TracyCampanell

• "HUNTER S. THOMPSON USED TO DRIVE MY MOM TO WORK IN ASPEN. TRUE STORY." — @PHONEBONEJONES

• "This town is run by neighbors who threaten to sue: #Aspen council votes for shorter, smaller affordable housing at Castle Creek" — @cabenedetti

Recommended Stories For You

• "Many years ago, I believe at the #CaribouClub in #Aspen I met @realDonaldTrump & I was complimented but in no way inappropriately addressed." — @AlohaJenYoung

• "Definitely going to do more snow sports in the future! Absolutely loved skiing here in Aspen/Snowmass" — @OttilieQ

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.