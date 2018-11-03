Tweet All About It: High-altitude problems

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "I kindda feel like I'm reliving college in aspen but instead of classes it's work and instead of 21 couch it's employee housing" — @AmandaPaige1796

• "Pitkin County (Aspen) went almost 70% for HRC in 2016. County is well above the Colorado average in both income and home cost. I'm guessing they're opening their homes to all those 'refugees', right? #DemocratHypocrites #MAGA" — @CurmudgeonlyOpa

• "The #AirTraffic Controllers at the #Aspen tower received an award for their work during the Lake Christine #wildfire. Their challenge? To safely guide #aircraft around #TFRs and through the mountains while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire." — @FAANews

• "If you see someone wearing aviator nation u know there going to aspen." — @fukchikenstrips

• "Curious about all the dispensaries in #Aspen? @TheAspenTimes put together a great guide for locals and tourists alike. We are proud to be part of this unique community! Thanks, @kshapiromedia for the feature! #Silverpeak" — @SilverpeakAspen

• "Malaysia. Maui. Philadelphia. Palm Beach. Wales. London. Los Angeles. Aspen. Italy. Just a few of the places players in next weekend's Scottsdale Polo Party will be flying in from for a polo and lifestyle event like no other! Join them. Join us. #NextGreatestShowOnGrass" — @ThePoloParty

