Tweet All About It: Getting around

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

• “I went into #Aspen this evening for dinner, wasn’t what I remembered from 20 years ago. Not sure what the attraction is for celebrities” — @JeffGHamilton1

• “@Delta Thank you to @Delta customer support for helping us with our flight issues from Salt Lake City to @Aspen. Luckily we finally arrived minutes before the airport curfew. Great customer service! Great airline!” — @prcahill11

• “Isn’t this the part where Trump comes out and says that he thinks humans can make enough snow to solve this problem because he saw a snow machine once in Aspen?” — @blakerutherford

• “Just saw Jack White walking around Aspen, so that’s cool, I guess.” — @sweckerFACE

• “As far as I can tell, no one needs a car in Aspen, but everyone has a big SUV anyway.” — @gravity_levity

• “City officials in Aspen estimate that 85% of the city’s $120 million budget is funded by people who do not live in the community year round. Are there other communities like this? #sociology #AcademicTwitter #Aspen #classinequaliy” — @stubes2006

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.